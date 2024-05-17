Philippine Air Force holds exhibit at SM City Mindpro

IN CELEBRATION of its 77th anniversary, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) Tactical Operations Wing-Western Mindanao launched its mall exhibit at the ground level activity area of SM City Mindpro from May 17 to 19, 2024.

This exhibit aims to showcase the PAF’s rich history, advancements in aviation technology, and its significant contributions to national security and disaster response.

The event, titled "Accelerating Above and Beyond: 77 Years of PAF Excellence in Protecting the Nation and Securing the Skies," offers mallgoers a unique opportunity to engage with interactive displays, view state-of-the-art aircraft models, and learn about the various missions and operations conducted by the Philippine Air Force. The exhibit features:

Aircraft Models and Equipment Displays

Get up close with detailed models of the PAF's fleet, including fighter jets, transport planes, and helicopters.

Embark on an exhilarating journey of becoming an airman and master the art of flying your aircraft through PAF’s cutting-edge simulator, experiencing every thrill and challenge first-hand. Key equipment used in various operations will also be on display.

Historical Exhibit

A walk-through timeline that highlights the evolution of the Philippine Air Force from its inception to the present day, showcasing significant milestones and heroic stories of PAF personnel.

Photo and Video Presentations

Immersive audio-visual presentations that depict the PAF’s role in national defense, humanitarian missions, and international peacekeeping efforts.

Meet the Airmen

PAF officers and enlisted personnel are present to interact with the public, answer questions, and share personal stories about their experiences and the PAF’s mission.

Recruitment Information

For those interested in joining the Philippine Air Force, a recruitment booth is available where aspiring airmen can get information about career opportunities, training programs, and the recruitment process.

This activity is also part of the PAF’s ongoing efforts to foster closer ties with the community, inspire young Filipinos, and promote awareness of the Air Force’s vital role in safeguarding the nation.

The opening ceremony was graced by Brigadier General Rocky J. Binag, with special performances by the Air Force Band and a demonstration of K9-capability. (PR)