Philippine Army names new 4SFBn commander

THE Philippine Army has initiated changes in the leadership of the 4th Special Forces Battalion (SFBn), an elite unit based in Basilan province.

The Basilan-based 101st Infantry Brigade said Sunday, January 21, 2024, that Lieutenant Colonel Adolf Ian Garceron has assumed as the new and the ninth commander of 4SFBn.

Garceron has replaced Colonel Bernard Samin, who was designated to a higher position at the general headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The time-honored tradition of the Change of Command Ceremony was held on Thursday, January 18, at the 4SFBn headquarters in Cabunbata village, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

Colonel Rosendo Abad Jr., the deputy commander of the Special Forces Regiment (Airborne), officiated the ceremony.

Garceron is currently faced with the challenge of performing his best, as he follows in the footsteps of Samin.

Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, Colonel Frederick Sales, his deputy, and other stakeholders graced the change of command ceremony.

The 4SFBn operations under the operation and control of the 101st Infantry Brigade. (SunStar Zamboanga)