Philippine Army reassigns 18IB to Sulu-based 11ID

THE Sulu-based Army's 11th Infantry "Alakdan" Division (11ID) has formally welcomed the 18th Infantry "Deo et Patria" Battalion (18IB) through a Pinning of Unit Patch Ceremony following 18IB's official reassignment from the 1st Infantry Division to the 11ID.

The ceremony was held on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, in Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista, which houses the headquarters of the 11ID in Busbus village, Jolo, Sulu.

The ceremony marked the official integration of 18IB headed by Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Caro, into the 11ID, as officers and enlisted personnel were formally donned with the Alakdan unit patch.

Major General Leonardo Pe a, 11ID commander, who led the ceremony, said donning of Alakdan unit patch symbolizes their new identity, shared mission, and commitment as members of the 11ID family.

Pe a emphasized the Alakdan patch represents honor, discipline, and collective responsibility, reminding the soldiers that they now carry not only the legacy of their battalion but also the values and standards of the 11ID.

"From this day forward, your actions will reflect the values and spirit of the Alakdan Division. True strength is built quietly through integrity, discipline, and the courage to do what is right," Pe a told the 18IB officers and personnel.

"Lead with compassion, serve with humility, and anchor your service in God and country," he added.

He said the Pinning of Unit Patch Ceremony signifies 18IB's full integration into the 11ID and reaffirms the soldiers' commitment to live by their motto, "Deo et Patria" (For God and Country), as proud members of the Alakdan family.

The officers and enlisted personnel witnessed the ceremony held at the grounds of Camp Bautista. (SunStar Zamboanga)