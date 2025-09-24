Philippine Navy conducts ‘Show the Flag’ mission in Iligan City

THE Philippine Navy, through the Philippine Fleet and the Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC), is showcasing three of its newest vessels in Iligan City.

The WMNC said the activity, which started Sunday, September 21, and ends Saturday, September 27, is part of its “Show the Flag” mission.

The ships—BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG-06), BRP Tomas Campo (PG-908), and BRP Albert Majini (PG-909)—were showcased to the people of Iligan to highlight the Navy’s growing capabilities and their importance in defending the country’s sovereignty and protecting territorial integrity.

Equipped with advanced systems and high-speed performance, the three ships represent the modernization efforts of the Philippine Navy and the nation’s commitment to securing its maritime domain.

To strengthen the mission’s purpose, the vessels and their crews participated in a series of activities, including the city’s flag-raising ceremony, shipboard tours, community engagement initiatives, and system drills that demonstrated operational readiness.

“These efforts not only displayed naval capabilities but also underscored the Navy’s role as a partner in peace, security, and development,” the WMNC said in a statement.

The WMNC added that through the event, Iliganons and nearby communities can visit and see the ships’ modern features firsthand, and take pride in the Navy’s continuing mission to safeguard the seas. (SunStar Zamboanga)