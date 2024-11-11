Philippine Navy confiscates smuggled petroleum products

AUTHORITIES seized a shipment of some P1.62 million worth of smuggled petroleum products off Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) said Monday, November 11, 2024.

The NFWM said the shipment was seized around 3 a.m. Monday, November 11, near Sanga-Sanga, Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi.

The NFWM said the Navy personnel aboard BRP-Jose Loor Sr. (PC390) was conducting routine maritime security patrol when they chanced upon a wooden-hulled vessel, Arnesza-2.

“Despite attempts to establish communication, the vessel’s crew did not respond, leading the Navy’s boarding team to proceed with an inspection,” the NFWM said in a statement.

The PC390 personnel immediately coordinated with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Bureau of Customs (BOC) after they found Arnesza-2, manned by one Master and 14 crew members, was loaded with undocumented 12,000 liters of diesel and 24,000 liters of gasoline placed in containers.

Seven passengers were also found aboard Arnesza-2, according to the NFWM.

After the inspection, Arnesza-2 was escorted to Bongao Pier, where a joint team of Navy personnel, PCG, and BOC officials conducted a thorough inspection confirming violations of the "Customs Modernization and Tariff Act".

The vessel and its crew were subsequently turned over to the BOC for further legal action.

“This successful operation demonstrates the Philippine Navy’s ongoing commitment to securing the nation’s waters and curbing illegal maritime activities,” the NFWM said. (SunStar Zamboanga)