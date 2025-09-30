Philippine Navy seizes P23-M smuggled cigarettes off Sulu

PERSONNEL of the Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC) have a significant accomplishment in its anti-smuggling campaign, confiscating P23 million worth of smuggled cigarettes and arresting five individuals off Sulu on Monday, September 29, 2025.

Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes Jr., commander of WMNC, said on Tuesday, September 30, the smuggled cigarettes were seized near Pandukan Island, Pangutaran, Sulu.

Reyes said the personnel of BRP-Herminigildo Yurong seized the smuggled cigarettes as they intercepted a motorboat manned by five crewmen while on maritime patrol in the municipal waters of Pangutaran.

"This successful operation is another clear message to smugglers and lawless elements that our seas are not safe havens for illegal activities," Reyes said.

"WMNC, together with our inter-agency partners, remains steadfast in protecting our maritime domain and our communities," he added.

Seized aboard the motorboat were 400 master cases of assorted foreign-brand smuggled cigarettes worth P23 million.

The identities of the arrested five crewmen were withheld pending further investigation.

The motorboat and its cargo were brought to Naval Station Romulo Espaldon in Barangay Calarian, Zamboanga City, and was turned over to the Bureau of Customs. (SunStar Zamboanga)