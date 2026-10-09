Philippine Serpent Eagle rescued in Zamboanga del Norte

RESIDENTS and the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) personnel in Liloy rescued a weakened Philippine Serpent Eagle after it repeatedly fell while attempting to fly in Manil village, Leon B. Postigo, Zamboanga del Norte, on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Zamboanga Peninsula said Friday, October 9, that the eagle was turned over to Cenro-Liloy at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, by resident Allan Lumasay after initial attempts by residents to help the bird fly failed.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula that Ryss Silvano, a neighbor of Lumasay, notified Cenro-Liloy that the residents first noticed the eagle falling at about 9 a.m. of the same day and tried to assist it.

“However, the bird could not maintain its balance and fell again, prompting them to seek help from wildlife authorities,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

Personnel of Cenro-Liloy’s Protected Area Management and Biodiversity Conservation Unit (PAMBCU) found the eagle in poor health, with a visible white film covering its left eye that could indicate impaired vision.

Although no external wounds or scratches were observed, the bird showed signs of weakness and malnutrition.

The eagle was subsequently placed at Cenro-Liloy’s Wildlife Holding Facility for close monitoring, further health assessment and rehabilitation under Republic Act 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the Philippine Serpent Eagle, a raptor endemic to the Philippines, is classified as Least Concern on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

Despite this classification, wildlife authorities stress the importance of protecting individual animals to help preserve the country’s biodiversity.

Cenro-Liloy urged the public not to handle sick, injured or distressed wildlife unnecessarily or keep them in captivity.

Instead, residents should immediately report such cases to the nearest DENR office or wildlife authorities for proper rescue, assessment and treatment.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the rescue underscores the role of community cooperation in protecting wildlife and conserving the country’s natural heritage.

Meanwhile, a Brown Booby carrying leg band Code No. 039 from the Tubbataha conservation program was retrieved along the shoreline of Antonino village, Labason, Zamboanga del Norte on October 1.

The bird was found along the shoreline by alias Joel, a fisherman, and surrendered the wildlife specimen to Labason Municipal Police Station, which coordinated with the Protected Area Management and Biodiversity Conservation Unit (PAMBCU) for proper assessment and handling.

The Brown Booby was turned over for documentation and physical assessment.

The leg band, marked Code No. 039 – Tubbataha National Park, Tubbataha Management Office (TMO) Puerto Princesa, Philippines, provides information that may help trace the bird’s monitoring history. (SunStar Zamboanga)