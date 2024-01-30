Philippine tarsier released in Zamboanga Norte

AUTHORITIES have released a Philippine Tarsier back to its natural habitat in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

The DENR regional office said the tarsier was released at Mount Sinai in Sinai village, Sergio Osmeña, Zamboanga del Norte, on Saturday, January 27, a day after it was recovered.

The DENR said the tarsier was found by James Elnar while tending his farm at Sitio Jupiter in Venus village, Sergio Osmeña on Friday, January 26.

Elnar then handed over the tarsier to the Municipal Environment and Natural Resourced Office (MENRO) of Sergio Osmeňa for proper care.

The DENR regional office said the technical team of Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) of Piñan, Zamboanga del Norte led by Maribel Acama, monitoring and enforcement section chief, assessed the tarsier's health and determined that it was fit for release into its natural habitat.

The successful released on Saturday, January 27, was through the collaborative effort between CENRO-Piñan headed by CENRO Adelaida Borja, Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office personnel led by Forester Renerio Acama, and MENRO-Sergio Osmeña headed by Forester John Fuerzas.

Mount Sinai, where the tarsier was released, provide it a chance to thrive in its indigenous surroundings.

The DENR urged the public to promptly notify authorities of any sightings or encounters with Philippine Tarsiers as it is categorized as other threated species pers DENR Administrative Order 2019-09 or the updated national list of threatened Philippine fauna and their categories.