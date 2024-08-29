Philippines, Indonesia hold military exercises

THE Republic of the Philippines and Republic of Indonesia are conducting a bilateral exercise strengthening the military cooperation between the two nations, the 6th Infantry Division (6ID) said Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Dubbed as the PHILINDO STRIKE IV-2024, the bilateral military exercise kicked-off on Wednesday, August 28, at the headquarters of the 6ID, at Camp Siongco, Awang, Maguindanao del Norte, with the division as the host of the event.

“This bilateral exercise is a testament to the enduring friendship and cooperation between the Philippines and Indonesia,” said Colonel Edgar Catu, 6ID chief-of-staff as he welcomed the participating forces.

“I am confident that this exercise will be a valuable platform for learning, collaboration and mutual benefit,” Catu added.

Colonel Jose Ambrosio Rustia, Assistant Division Commander for Reservist and Retirees Affairs of 6ID, emphasized in his keynote speech the significance of PHILINDO STRIKE IV-2024 in enhancing military cooperation between the Philippines and Indonesia.

“This exercise represents a significant step forward in strengthening the military cooperation between our two nations,” Rustia remarked.

“It is designed to enhance our joint operational readiness, improve strategic communication and build mutual trust,” Rustia added.

The 6ID said leading the Indonesian contingent was Colonel Yoki Malinton Kurniafari, commander of the 11th Infantry Brigade Badik Sakti, Tentara Nasional Indonesia Angkatan Darat (TNI-AD).

“Indonesia is committed to strengthen our military ties and building stronger security frameworks with the Philippine counterpart. By fostering collaboration and exchanging strategies and experiences, we seek to enhance our strategic planning and joint capabilities,” Kurniafari said.

The 6ID said the joint exercises aim to improve the operational readiness of both military forces, with a focus on addressing threats to international security and stability, particularly in Southeast Asia, where ongoing challenges demand heightened preparedness.

The PHILINDO STRIKE IV-2024 exercises will continue in the coming days, featuring various training activities aimed at further enhancing the collaboration and operational efficiency of the armed forces of the Philippines and Indonesia.

“These exercises are instrumental in enhancing our operational capacities, enabling us to respond to contingencies effectively, address emerging security threats, and improve our readiness for humanitarian and disaster response scenarios,” the 6ID said. (SunStar Zamboanga)