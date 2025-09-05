PhilMech, Zambo Norte farmers sign MOA on farm machines

FARMERS in Zamboanga del Norte are set to benefit from stronger government support as the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) and the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PHilMech) formalized partnerships with five Irrigators’ Associations (IAs) through the signing of Memoranda of Agreement (MOA) under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Mechanization Program.

NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the MOA signings were held from Tuesday, September 2, until Wednesday, September 3, across five municipalities, securing much-needed machinery for local farmers.

“This initiative is part of NIA’s convergence efforts to link mechanization support directly to organized farmer groups, ensuring that assistance reaches those who need it most,” NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said.

The beneficiaries of the machinery include: Jolipaman Irrigators Association (IA) of Siocon (Rice Combine Harvester); Batayan United Farmers IA of Kalawit (Four-Wheel Drive Tractor); Triple L IA of Labason (Rice Combine Harvester); Upper-Lower Irasan IA of Roxas (Four-Wheel Drive Tractor); and, Silalela IA of Polanco (Four-Wheel Drive Tractor).

NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said that through the agreements, the government reaffirms its commitment to modernize agriculture in the province of Zamboanga del Norte.

“By providing farmers with advanced machinery, the program aims to cut production costs, improve efficiency in land preparation, harvesting, and postharvest operations, and strengthen rice farmers’ competitiveness,” NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said.

“For local farming communities, this means better yields, more stable incomes, and a stronger contribution to food security in the region,” the agency added.

The MOA signings were witnessed by PHilMech officials led by Engineer Edgar Testa, Mindanao A Cluster head, alongside Engineer Jay Kin Gumisong, provincial focal person of Zamboanga del Norte, and Engineer Iciel Librando, Zamboanga Peninsula focal person. (SunStar Zamboanga)