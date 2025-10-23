Plantation worker killed in Basilan explosion

A RUBBER plantation worker was killed in an explosion early Thursday, October 23, 2025, in a remote area in Sumisip, Basilan province, an official said.

Police Captain Jakaria Muin, Sumisip police chief, identified the fatality as John Roy Alvarez, a rubber tapper of the Mangal Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Development Cooperative (Marbedco).

Muin said the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, October 22, in Mangal village, Sumisip town.

Alvarez was injured when the explosion occurred near the rubber tree he was working. He was rushed to Basilan General Hospital in Isabela City, but succumbed to injuries.

The rubber plantation is a kilometer away from the highway.

Jonas Dela Torre, Marbedco chairperson, said Alvarez had been a valued employee for about eight years, known for his diligence and good conduct.

Muin said they launched an in-depth probe to determine the type of explosives and the motive behind the incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)