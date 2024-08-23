PMC deploys MBLT-1 to Zamboanga City

THE Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) deployed the Marine Battalion Landing Team-1 (MBLT-1) to Zamboanga City to bolster security operations in the area, the military said Friday, August 23, 2024.

The Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) said the MBLT-1 replaced the MBLT-11, which was redeployed to Palawan.

The MBLT-1 will be under the operational control of the Joint Task Force (JTF)-Zamboanga.

The NFWM officially welcomed the MBLT-1 with arrival honors on Thursday, August 22, at its headquarters in Naval Station Romulo Espaldon in Calarian, Zamboanga City.

The arrival honors ceremony was led by Rear Admiral Francisco Tagamolilam Jr., NFWM commander, who emphasized the pivotal role that MBLT-1 will play in bolstering security operations across Western Mindanao, particularly in Zamboanga City.

“The deployment of MBLT-1 in Zamboanga City significantly enhances our internal defense posture, providing vital support to the Western Mindanao Command through JTF-Zamboanga. Their expertise will be indispensable as we work closely with other government agencies and the Local Government Unit of Zamboanga City in maintaining peace and security,” Tagamolila said.

He also expressed his confidence in the capabilities of the MBLT-1, a highly trained and well-organized unit.

Before its deployment in Zamboanga City, MBLT-1 was deployed in Tawi-Tawi under the 2nd Marine Brigade, where it played a crucial role in external defense operations.

Tagamolila said the redeployment to Zamboanga City reflects a strategic shift, ensuring that this elite unit is positioned to respond effectively to the evolving security landscape in Western Mindanao. (SunStar Zamboanga)