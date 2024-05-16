PN names new commander of 1BAD, PG905 

THE Philippine Navy (PN) has initiated changes in the leadership in its 1st Boat Attack Division (1BAD) and BRP-Deluana (PG905), both under the operation and control of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) based in Zamboanga City.

The NFWM said Thursday, May 16, that installed as the new chief of BAD is Commander Jasper Abrenica, and Commander Alvin De Luna as the new skipper of PG905.

The NFWM said Abrenica replaced Commander Jaime Remigio while De Luna replaced Commander Louie To-ong.

Commodore Francisco Tagamolila, Jr., NFWM commander, presided over the change of command ceremony held on Tuesday, May 14, at the NFWM’s Officer’s Club House of Naval Station Romulo Espaldon in Calarian village, this city.

During the ceremony, Remigio and To-ong were awarded the Bronze Cross Medal for their exceptional performance of their duties during Maritime Security Operations in the NFWM areas of responsibility.

Tagamolila extended his warm welcome to Abrenica and De Luna, expressing his full trust and confidence in their ability to lead and guide the two units in the right direction.

The BAD is composed of Multi-Purpose Attack Crafts (MPACS), originally designed to transport troops at a high speed and then land them on the beach, they have since expanded their roles to include interdiction, surface warfare, and search and rescue.

The PG905 is the fourth ship of the class of the Acero-class patrol gunboat under the Littoral Combat Force of the Philippine Fleet.

She was commissioned during the 125th Philippine Navy Anniversary on May 26, 2023. (SunStar Zamboanga)