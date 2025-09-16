PNP transfer SPPO to PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has transferred the administrative supervision and operation control of Sulu Police Provincial Office (SPPO) to the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula from the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar).

The transition is in line with Executive Order No. 91, which designates the Province of Sulu as part of Region 9, or Zamboanga Peninsula.

Police Major General Lex Ephraim Gurat, PNP’s Director for Plans, presided over the turnover ceremony, held Monday, September 15, at Camp Senior Superintendent Julasirin Kasim, Barangay Asturias, Jolo, Sulu.

The ceremony marked a milestone in strengthening PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula’s mandate to safeguard peace, security, and stability in the region.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Pro-Bar director, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the officers and personnel of SPPO for their exemplary service and unwavering commitment to excellence during their time under Pro-Bar.

De Guzman encouraged them to continue upholding the same standards of professionalism dedication, and teamwork as they reintegrate with PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula.

During the ceremony, Police Brigadier General Eleazar Matta, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, formally received the SPPO banner from De Guzman.

“This assumption of authority goes beyond administrative restructuring—it reflects the trust and confidence of the national headquarters in PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula’s capacity to lead,” PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement on Tuesday, September 16.

“The command now bears the crucial responsibility of ensuring a smooth integration, extending full support to its new colleagues in Sulu, and working collectively to uphold law and order,” it added.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula committed to foster unity, collaboration, and shared responsibility within its expanded jurisdiction. (SunStar Zamboanga)