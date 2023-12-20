PNPA alumni give gift packs to Dumingag PDLs

THE newly founded Brothers-Keepers from the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Alumni Bureau of Jail Management and Penology-Zamboanga Peninsula chapter distributed gift packs to persons deprived of liberty (PDL) at the municipal jail of Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur on Wednesday, December 20.

A total of 48 PDLs of Dumingag Municipal Jail received food packs and toiletries from PNPA Alumni BJMP-Zamboanga Peninsula chapter’s “Pamaskong Handog” following their simple wishes for visitors this holiday season.

Chief Superintendent Johnson Calub, BJMP-Zamboanga Peninsula director, and a member of PNPA Kaagapay Class of 1996, spearheaded the event together with the officers and members of the Chapter headed by Chief Inspector Rudy Yhagan Malag.

Calub emphasized the importance of collaboration and alignment of efforts from various stakeholders toward the welfare and development of PDLs.

In his message to the PDLs, Calub expressed his strong desire to ensure community support for PDL.

“We are here to remind you that you are not alone in your journey,” Calub said.

“The PNPA Alumni here in Zamboanga Peninsula together with our partners are more than willing to assist you even with simple things like what we have extended to you this morning,” he added.

After the gift-giving activity, the PDL also enjoyed the fun games prepared for them.

The municipal jail of Dumingag is one of the beneficiaries of the outreach projects of the association this December. (SunStar Zamboanga)