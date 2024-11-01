Police arrest 1 of 2 suspects in homeless man's killing

THE Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) announced the arrest of one of the two suspects in the killing of a homeless man in Zamboanga City, an official said Friday, November 1, 2024.

Police Colonel Kimberly Molitas, ZCPO director, identified the suspects as Mohammad Taha Miran, 26, who was arrested around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, October 31, barely three hours after the incident.

Molitas said the pursuing policemen have recovered the knife that was allegedly used in the killing when they arrested Miran in Baliwasan village, Zamboanga City.

Miran and his cohort, Najpalma Namla, 17, were allegedly behind the killing of Allan Utanio Almontero, 46, shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, October 31, along R.T. Lim Boulevard, Zamboanga City.

Molitas said Almontero was sleeping when the suspects repeatedly stabbed the victim, resulting in his instantaneous death.

Almontero, who has no permanent address in Zamboanga City, is a native of Poblacion village, Malangas, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Manhunt operation continued to arrest Miran's cohort who remain at large.

Molitas said they are readying criminal charges to be filed against Miran and his cohort.

Mayor John Dalipe has commended the ZCPO operatives for their swift response in apprehending the suspect. (SunStar Zamboanga)