Police arrest 1, seize P680,000 shabu in Iligan

LAWMEN have arrested an individual engaged in illegal drug trade and seized around P680,000 worth of shabu in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, the police said Monday, June 22, 2026.

The Lanao del Norte Police Provincial Office (LDNPPO) identified the arrested suspect as alias JR, 29, a resident of Suarez village, Iligan City.

The LDNPPO said JR was arrested in a buy-bust around 11:55 p.m. Saturday, June 20, in Sta. Filomena village, Iligan City.

Seized during the operation were 100 grams of shabu packed in 10 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P680,000, a motorcycle, a coin pouch, a coin purse, an improvised tube, and P1,000 marked money.

The police said that this is the fourth time the suspect was arrested for the same violation.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly earned a living by selling illegal drugs and distributing them within Iligan City.

The police said the suspect is currently under the custody of Iligan City Police Station 3 pending the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano, Polce Regional Office-Northern Mindanao director, commended the operating units for the successful conduct of the anti-drug operation.

"This successful operation reflects the unwavering commitment of PRO-Northern Mindanao and its partner agencies in combating the proliferation of illegal drugs in our communities," Abrahano said in a statement.

He said they will continue to intensify their anti-illegal drug operations and ensure that those engaged in the illegal drug trade are held accountable before the law. (SunStar Zamboanga)