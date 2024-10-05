Police arrest 10th most wanted person

LAWMEN have arrested one of the most wanted persons in a law enforcement operation in the province of Maguindanao del Norte, the police said Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, identified the arrested most wanted person as alias Datu Umpie, 30.

Tanggawohn said Umpie was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest on Saturday, October 5, in Sitio Kitub, Rumidas village, Buldon, Maguindanao del Norte.

Tanggawohn said Umpie is the number 10 most wanted person in the province of Maguindanao del Norte and has standing warrant of arrest with no recommended bail for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Umpie was placed under the custody of the Buldon Municipal Police Station for appropriate legal disposition.

Meanwhile, Tanggawohn lauded the combined efforts of the involved units, emphasizing that the accomplishment underscores the relentless pursuit of justice by the police force.

“This operation is a clear demonstration of our commitment to apprehending fugitives and ensuring that justice is served,” Tanggawohn said. (SunStar Zamboanga)