Police arrest 2, seize P2.3-M smuggled cigarettes

OPERATIVES of the Regional Special Operations Unit in Zamboanga Peninsula (RSOU-9) arrested two persons and seized some P2.3 million worth of contraband in an intelligence-driven operation off Zamboanga City, the police said Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

The Police Regional Office in Zamboanga Peninsula (PRO 9) did not release the identities of the two arrested persons except to say one of them is a 40-year-old man and the other is a 52-year-old man.

The two were arrested by the RSOU-9 operatives around 5:56 a.m. Wednesday, in the waters of Rio Hondo village.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said the RSOU-9 launched an anti-smuggling operation after they received an intelligence report that the shipment of smuggled cigarettes was set to arrive in Rio Hondo.

The RSOU-9 operatives intercepted a motorboat with two crewmen loaded with some 41 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P2,365,344.

The arrested suspects and recovered smuggled cigarettes were placed under the custody of Zamboanga City Police Station 11 for proper disposition.

“I give my snappiest salute to the operatives of the RSOU-9 for the successful anti-smuggling operation in Zamboanga City,” said Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director. (SunStar Zamboanga)