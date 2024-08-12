Police arrest 4, seize P1.9-M 'shabu'

FOUR people, including three high-value individuals (HVIs), were arrested while some P1.9 million worth of illegal drugs, a gun, and a grenade were seized in separate anti-drug operations in Sultan Kudarat, the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao (APC-WM) said Monday, August 12, 2024.

The APC-WM only identified the arrested suspects through their aliases as follows: Bata, 42; JB, 20; Mani, 52; and Odin, 49.

The APC-WM said Bata and JB, both HVI suspects, were arrested in a buy-bust Thursday, August 8, on Purok 3, Barangay Barurao 2, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

Seized from them were 168 grams of suspected shabu worth P1,142,400, and a grenade.

The APC-WM said Mani was arrested in another buy-bust on Thursday, August 6, in Zone 6, Barangay Cadiz, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat.

The police said seized from Mani were some 80 grams of suspected shabu packed in five heat-sealed plastic sachets worth P544,000 and buy-bust money.

Odin was arrested also in a buy-bust on Thursday, in Purok Mangga, Barangay Poblacion 1, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

The police said recovered from the possession of Odin some P300,000 worth of suspected illegal drugs packed in five plastic sachets, a caliber .45 pistol with a magazine and six ammunition.

The suspects were detained in preparation for the filing of the case against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)