Police arrest attempted murder suspect in Lamitan City

LAWMEN have arrested an attempted murder suspect in a law enforcement operation in Lamitan City, Basilan province, the police said Friday, October 31, 2025.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Elmer Solon, Lamitan City police chief, identified the arrested suspect as alias Robinhood, of legal age, and a resident of Look village in that city.

Solon said Robinhood was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, October 30, in Matibay village, Lamitan City.

Solon said the warrant of arrest against Robinhood was issued by a court in Isabela City, Basilan province on May 13, 2025.

A P120,000 bail has been set for his temporary release while the criminal case against him is being heard by the court.

Solon said Robinhood was arrested by his personnel with the support of other police units and Coast Guard Station (CGS)-Basilan.

Robinhood underwent a medical check-up and is currently under the custody of Lamitan City Police Station for documentation prior to his commitment to the issuing court for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)