Police arrest man with rebellion, 12-count murder cases

AUTHORITIES have arrested in a law enforcement operation a suspected insurgent listed as one of the most wanted persons in Zamboanga del Sur, the police said Friday, June 21, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested suspect as Juanito Ragodos Duhaylungsod, who is listed as the number eight most wanted person in Zamboanga del Sur.

Masauding said Duhaylungsod was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest in Purok 3, Dapacan Alto village, Calamba, Misamis Occidental on Thursday, June 20.

He said the Duhaylungsod has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of rebellion without recommended bail issued by a court in Molave, Zamboanga del Sur dated December 7, 2021.

Additionally, Masauding said that Duhaylungsod has another standing warrant of arrest for 12 counts of murder with no recommended bail issued by the same court in Molave, Zamboanga del Sur dated July 10, 2018.

He said Duhaylungsod was placed under the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Misamis Occidental for proper disposition.

“The collaborative efforts of the various law enforcement units involved in this operation demonstrate our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the community,” he said.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to apprehend individuals who pose a threat to the peace and order of our region,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)