Police arrest suspect in killing of health worker, 3 children

AUTHORITIES have arrested the suspect behind the killing of a health worker and her three children in a remote village in Zamboanga del Sur, the police said Thursday, July 2, 2026.

The Zamboanga del Sur Police Provincial Office (ZDSPPO) identified the suspect as Frankie Camiguing, 27, of Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur.

The ZDSPPO said Camiguing was arrested Thursday morning, July 2, in Panagaan village, Mahayag municipality. He was arrested four days after he surfaced in Panagaan village.

The police found that Camiguing has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of qualified theft issued in May 2025, which was implemented by the Mahayag Municipal Police Station Thursday, July 2.

Rosabel, the mother of the suspect, told reporters that Frankie arrived home in Panagaan village, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1.

Rosabel said Frankie hid in the forest after the incident. The police said the suspect fled on foot passing through human trails until he reached home.

Arlene Dumalte, 42, a village health worker and her three children, identified as Nashyl, 16, En-En, 14, and Arnel, 11, were found dead inside their home in early Monday, June 29, in Litapan village, Josefina, Zamboanga del Sur.

Rosabel revealed that Frankie and Arlene are live-in partners for two years already. She said motive of the killing was jealousy.

The police learned that the victims were killed around 1 a.m. Sunday, June 28.

The incident was discovered around 6:45 a.m. Monday, June 29, by Litapan Village Councilor Alejo Indangan, who was on his way to his farm.

The suspect is now in the custody of Josefina Municipal Police Station. (SunStar Zamboanga)