Police arrest Zamboanga Peninsula’s 9th most wanted person

AUTHORITIES have arrested in a law enforcement operation one of the most wanted persons in Zamboanga Peninsula, the police said Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested most wanted person as Dennis Baguio, of legal age.

Masauding said Baguio was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, in Sta. Catalina village, Zamboanga City.

He said Baguio is listed as the ninth most wanted person in Zamboanga Peninsula.

Masauding said Baguio has a standing warrant of arrest for violation of Section 32 of Republic Act 10592, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act issued by a court in Zamboanga City.

He said Baguio was placed under the temporary custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDH)-Zamboanga City Field Unit Office.

Baguio was arrested by CIDG operatives with the support of Zamboanga City Police Station (ZCPS) 11 and the 1st Zamboanga City Mobile Force Company.

“This operation highlights the commitment of PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula to ensure public safety and uphold the rule of law in the region,” Masauding said.

“The collaboration between CIDG and the ZCPS 11 exemplifies the effective teamwork that is essential in combating crime and apprehending wanted individuals,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)