Police arrest Zamboanga Peninsula's top most wanted person

AUTHORITIES have arrested in a law enforcement operation the top most wanted person in Zamboanga Peninsula, the police said Monday, April 29, 2024.

Arrested was Julito Mangompit, the most wanted person in the region, according to the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said Mangompit was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrants of arrest around 11:48 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Sinaman village, Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

The police said Mangompit has standing warrants of arrest as follows: two warrants of arrest for murder with no recommended bail; one for attempted homicide with P36,000 recommended bail; one for attempted murder with recommended bail of P120,000; one for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition with bail recommended fixed at P120,000; violation of Section 11, Article II of Republic Act (RA) 9165 with bail bond recommended fixed at P200,000; and, for violation of Section 12, Article II of RA 9165 with recommended bail of P40,000.

The accused is now under the custody of Dipolog City Police Station for proper disposition.

“I commend the operating units for the successful arrest of the top 1 most wanted person of PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula. This accomplishment is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our law enforcement personnel,” said Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director. (SunStar Zamboanga)