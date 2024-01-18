Police arrest Zamboanga Sibugay’s most wanted person

AUTHORITIES have arrested in a law enforcement operation the top most wanted person in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police reported Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Arrested was Andrico Mansalino Pugot, the top most wanted person in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, said Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director.

Masauding said Pugot was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest around 10 p.m., Wednesday, January 17 in Purok Lapu-Lapu, Poblacion village, Diplahan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

“I am pleased to announce that the Top 1 Most Wanted Person of Zamboanga Sibugay Province has been apprehended by the operatives of Diplahan Municipal Police Station,” Masauding said.

“This exemplifies the commitment of PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula to maintaining peace and order in the region by fulfilling its mandate of arresting persons who have been properly charged before the courts. Through this, we help bring justice to the victims and their families,” he added.

He said Pugot has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of seven counts statutory rape with no recommended bail issued by a court in Imelda, Zamboanga Sibugay dated January 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, the PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula has arrested a total of 65 wanted persons since January 1 in separate law enforcement operations in the different parts of the region.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said seven of the 65 are listed as most wanted persons. (SunStar Zamboanga)