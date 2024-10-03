Police arrests 3, seizes over P600,000 smuggled cigarettes

AUTHORITIES arrested three individuals and seized P657,804 worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate anti-smuggling operations in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay.

Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding said on Thursday, October 3, 2024, that three people were arrested due to possession of smuggled cigarettes.

The arrested individuals include a 46-year-old truck driver, a 51-year-old truck man, and a 33-year-old tricycle driver.

Masauding said the truck driver and his truck man were arrested in an operation around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, at Purok 5 in Guintolan village, Imelda, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Masauding said the two suspects were arrested when the policemen launched a checkpoint operation that led to their arrest after receiving information of an incoming shipment of smuggled cigarettes.

He said eight master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes worth P458,400 were seized from the suspects.

All items were transported to the Imelda Municipal Police Station for proper documentation and disposition.

The tricycle driver, meanwhile, was caught transporting smuggled cigarettes in a separate checkpoint operation around 11:25 p.m., Tuesday, October 1, along the national highway in Purok 19 in Poblacion Village, Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Three master cases and 24 reams of assorted smuggled cigarettes worth P199,404 were seized.

The arrested tricycle driver, along with the confiscated cigarettes, was placed under the custody of Buug Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

“This operation underscores the ongoing commitment of the PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula to combat smuggling. We encourage the public to report any suspicious activities that may contribute to illegal trade,” said Masauding. (SunStar Zamboanga)