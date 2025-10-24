Police, Coast Guard seize P6.8M smuggled cigarettes

LAWMEN have seized around P6.8 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate law enforcement operations in Zamboanga City on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

The bulk of the P6.8 million smuggled cigarettes were seized by operative of the Zamboanga City Police Office and the rest by personnel of the Coast Guard Station (CGS)-Zamboanga.

Police Colonel Fidel Fortaleza Jr., ZCPO director, said that some P5.3 million worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized in a raid at a warehouse in Omar Drive, Talon-Talon village, Zamboanga City on Thursday.

Fortaleza said no one was arrested as the supposed owner of the smuggled cigarettes was gone when the raiding team arrived at the warehouse.

Seized from the warehouse were 355 master cases of assorted brand of smuggled cigarettes worth P5.3 million.

The CGS-Zamboanga said its personnel were conducting maritime patrol when they chanced upon a motorboat in the waters off Maasin village, Zamboanga City on Thursday evening.

The CGS-Zamboanga said that upon inspection, the motorboat was found carrying some P1.5 million worth of assorted brand of smuggled cigarettes.

The motorboat together with its cargo was towed to Paniran Wharf, within the vicinity of CGS-Zamboanga station, for custody, inventory, and proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)