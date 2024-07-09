Police critically wounded, 26 others hurt in firecracker explosion in Zamboanga City

A POLICE personnel was critically wounded while several others were severely hurt due to an explosion during the disposal of fireworks in Zamboanga City on Monday afternoon, July 8, 2024.

In a report, the Zamboanga City police said a total of 27 individuals, six police personnel, three Philippine Coast Guard, five firemen from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), five Philippine Navy personnel and seven civilians, including three children, were wounded in the incident.

Authorities were then set to dispose the firecrackers near a military firing range in Barangay Cabatangan in Zamboanga City.

The firecrackers were confiscated during the explosion incident at Barangay Tetuan last June 29. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)