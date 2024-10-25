Police file charges vs killer of broadcast journalist

THE Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) has filed a case against the suspects behind the recent killing of a local broadcast journalist in this city.

Police Colonel Kimberly Molitas, ZCPO director, said the suspect, identified by witnesses as the victim’s own nephew, was arrested in his residence on Comet Street, Tumaga village, following a thorough investigation and prompt response by the collaborative efforts of the different ZCPO units.

Maria Vilma Rodriguez, 56, was shot and killed in evening of Tuesday, October 22, in the store of her sister, adjacent to the victim’s residence at Comet Street, Tumaga village.

Rodriguez, 56, is a radio program anchor for Barangay Action Center on 105.9 E-Media Production Network, Inc., based in Zamboanga City.

Molitas said the case was already inquested before the Coty Prosecutor’s Office and duly received and acknowledged by Lawyer Manuel Donato Elumba, the prosecutor on duty.

Molitas said days before the incident, Rodriguez and her 33-year-old nephew had a heated altercation related to family affairs and a land dispute at Tumaga village hall.

The suspect was detained at the detention facility of the ZCPO headquarters.

“We again extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time,” Molitas said. (SunStar Zamboanga)