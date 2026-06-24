Police intensify security in Lanao del Norte schools

THE police have intensified security measures in schools throughout the province of Lanao del Norte to ensure a safe, secure, and conducive learning environment, an official said Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo de Leon Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, said all Municipal Police Stations and police units under his command have strengthened police visibility, increased foot and mobile patrols, and enhanced coordination with school authorities, local government units, and community stakeholders.

Sua said policemen are likewise deployed in strategic areas near schools during opening and dismissal hours to ensure the safety of students and school personnel.

Sua said the move is in support of the Department of Education's efforts to promote safe educational institutions.

He said the safety and security of the students, teachers, and school communities remain among their top priorities.

Security in schools in Lanao del Norte was strengthened following a shooting incident Monday morning, June 22, in Tacloban City.

Three students were killed while 13 others were wounded during the incident at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City. Two suspects, all minors, were arrested after the incident.

Earlier, seven elementary students were injured in a stabbing incident on June 16 at a private school in General Trias City, Cavite.

The suspect was turned over to the social welfare officials after his arrest.

Sua said that as part of the intensified security measures, policemen are regularly conducting police visibility, campus visits, safety inspections, and information dissemination activities focusing on crime prevention, anti-illegal drugs advocacy, anti-bullying awareness, and child protection.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activities or security concerns to the nearest police station to ensure the continued safety of educational institutions across Lanao del Norte province. (SunStar Zamboanga)