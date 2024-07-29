Police launch 'Oplan Balik Eskwela 2024'

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula has intensified security measures as thousands of students from K to 12 have returned to school with the opening of classes on Monday, July 29, 2024, for the school year 2024-2025.

The security measure was intensified through the implementation of Operations Plan (Oplan) Balik Eskwela 2024 (Oplan Back to School 2024), according to Police Brigadier General Bowen Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director.

Masauding said police units across the region have been ordered to strengthen dialogues with the Department of Education (DepEd) and school officials for security measures against crimes and acts of violence against students.

Masauding said that under Oplan Balik Eskwela 2024, Police Assistance Desks (PADs) region-wide are all set near school premises to aid the students and the general community.

He said policemen were also directed to conduct security patrol in school vicinities to increase police visibility to strengthen “our aim of fostering a peaceful Balik-Eskwela this school year”.

In Zamboanga City, the local division of schools recorded a total of 198,850 students from K to 12 returned to schools on Monday, July 29, the first day of classes for school year 2024-2025 after a two-month break.

Of the total number of enrollees, 98,951 are males while 99,899 are females. The number, however, is expected to increase in the coming days.

Based on DepEd memorandum classes in basic education shall start on July 29, 2024, Monday and end on May 16, 2025, Friday. School break for school year 2023-2024 started May 31, 2024.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Oplan Balik-Eskwela is an initiative of the PNP aimed at ensuring the safety and security of students and the community during the school season.

Included in its programs are establishing Police Assistance Desks, boosting police visibility near school premises, and traffic management to ensure a safe and secure environment for the students, teachers, and school personnel. (SunStar Zamboanga)