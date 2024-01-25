Police nab 3, seize P1-M illegal drugs

AUTHORITIES have arrested three suspects and seized more than P1 million worth of illegal drugs and a firearm in an anti-drug operation in Lanao del Sur, the police reported Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, identified the three arrested suspects only through their aliases as Alias Camal, Alias Asraf and Alias Maulana.

Daculan said the three suspects were arrested around 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 24, in Sugod Mawatan village, Tugaya, Lanao del Sur.

Daculan said seized from the suspects were some 161.1 grams of suspected shabu worth P1,095,480, a caliber .45 pistol with a magazine inserted containing five live ammunition.

He said the anti-drug operation was launched following surveillance of the illegal drug activities of the suspects.

Daculan said the suspects were detained in preparation for the filing of charges against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)