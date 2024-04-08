Police nab man accused of 73-count statutory rape

AUTHORITIES have arrested one of the most wanted persons with 73 counts of statutory rape in a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Monday, April 8, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, only identified the arrested person as a certain Leo, 35, who is listed as the number seven most wanted person in the region.

Masauding said Leo was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of a warrant of arrest around 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in Camanga village, Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Masauding said Leo has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of 73 counts of statutory rape with no recommended bail issued by a court in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay, dated March 22, 2024.

He said the arrested accused was placed under the temporary custody of the police in the town of Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay.

He lauded the personnel of the Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Mobile Force Company personnel for their steadfast commitment and tireless endeavors, which resulted in the noteworthy accomplishment, guaranteeing the safety and security of the community.

“This is a testimony to our dedication to maintaining justice and holding individuals accountable for their heinous crimes. Further, we will continue to deliver outstanding service and dedication to safeguarding our region,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)