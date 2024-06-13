Police nab Zamboanga Peninsula top most wanted

LAWMEN have arrested in a law enforcement operation the top most wanted person in Zamboanga Peninsula, the police said Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested top most wanted person as Jumary Berual Mangungaya, a supporter of the defunct Criminal Group Balimbingan.

Masauding said Mangungaya was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest around 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, in Baluran village, Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Masauding said Mangungaya has standing warrant of arrest for the crime of murder with no recommended bail bond.

He said the accused was brought to Tungawan Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

He commended the police for the successful arrest of Mangungaya, a regional top most wanted person.

“The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula remains committed to apprehending wanted individuals most especially those who are listed as top most wanted,” Masauding added. (SunStar Zamboanga)