Police operations net 3 most wanted persons

PERSONNEL of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula successfully apprehended the most wanted persons at the regional, provincial, and municipal levels in a one-day law enforcement operation on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula on Friday, February 2, identified the arrested most wanted persons as the following: Donato Gonzaga; Leonil Madula; and, Ronei Gragata.

The police said that Gonzaga, ranked as the fourth regional level most wanted person, was apprehended in San Vicente village, Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte, around 7:56 a.m. on Thursday, February 1.

The arrest was made by virtue of a warrant of arrest for the crime of murder with no recommended bail issued by a court in Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte.

Gonzaga is currently under the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-Zamboanga del Norte for documentation and proper disposition.

The police said Madula, ranked as the third most wanted person of Zamboanga del Sur, was arrested in Payag village, San Pablo, Zamboanga del Sur around 12:27 p.m. Thursday, February 1.

Madula has a pending warrant of arrest for the crime of two counts of robbery issued by a court in Pagadian City, with a recommended bail bond amounting to PP48,000.

Madula is now under the custody of CIDG-Zamboanga del Sur for proper disposition.

Gragata, ranked as the first most wanted person in Ramon Magsaysay, was apprehended in Barangay Sapa Anding, Ramon Magsaysay, Zamboanga del Sur, around 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 1.

He has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of murder, with no recommended bail, issued by a court in Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur, dated January 26, 2024.

Gragata is currently in the custody of the police awaiting proper legal proceedings.

According to data from the Regional Investigation and Detection Management of PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula, a total of 202 wanted persons were arrested from January 1 to 31, 2024.

"The apprehension of these most wanted persons is a testament to the relentless efforts of the PNP in bringing fugitives to justice, rest assured that we will continue to exert continuous efforts in apprehending fugitives from justice, especially those who are classified as most wanted persons,” said police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula, director. (SunStar Zamboanga)