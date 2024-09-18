Police probe Zamboanga del Sur roadside explosion

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula is currently investigating the roadside explosion in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, a top police official said Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

Police Colonel Romeo Espero Jr., PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula deputy director for operations, is personally supervising the provincial level Special Investigation Team (SIT) to have a swift but thorough investigation.

The explosion occurred on a roadside near a beach resort at 2:01 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, in Lower Bayao village, Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur, resulting in the death of two male persons.

The police have yet to ascertain the identities of the two fatalities.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and extend our condolences to the families of the victims," Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said in a statement Wednesday, September 18.

The SIT is in the process of determining the type of explosives that were used, the cause, and motive of the explosion.

"Our priority is to thoroughly investigate the cause of the explosion and bring those responsible to justice," Masauding said.

"We are urging anyone with information to assist us in our investigation. The public may reach the SIT through 09773600155 for any information related to the incident," he added.

He assured that all information will be treated with utmost confidentiality.

He also asked the public to remain calm yet extra vigilant and refrain from speculating or sharing unverified information on social media.

Police Colonel Restituto Pangusban, Zamboanga del Sur police director, has implemented stringent measures to increase security in the province.

All police stations and operating units under PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula have been placed in heightened alert. (SunStar Zamboanga)