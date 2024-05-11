Police promote bomb threat awareness 

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula has warned the public to refrain from spreading unverified bomb threats either through phone on social media.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, issued the warning as spreading unverified bomb threats violates Presidential Decree 1727 or the “Anti-Bomb Joke Law” with a penalty of five years imprisonment and a P40,000 fine.

Masauding said they are also committed to raising awareness of the signs of a possible bomb threat and to know how to respond appropriately in such situations.

“By staying informed and prepared, we can all play a role in ensuring the safety of our community,” Masauding said.

“Remember, if you see something, say something. Your vigilance could save lives,” he added, urging the public to report any suspicious activities or items to the authorities immediately.

Meanwhile, Masauding has issued some important tips to remember for the protection of everybody.

These include the following: Stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities or items to the authorities immediately; If you receive a bomb threat, remain calm and follow the instructions of the law enforcement; Evacuate the area if instructed to do so by authorities; Do not touch, move, or tamper with any suspicious objects; and, Be aware of your surroundings and report any unusual behavior to the authorities.

