Police record zero COC filing-related incidents

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula reported on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, zero incident during the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) and certificates of nomination and acceptance (Cona) across the region.

The filing period of COC started on October 1 and ended on Tuesday, October 8.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the filing period coincided with preparations for the upcoming 2025 midterm elections, showcasing the effectiveness of collaborative efforts among various stakeholders.

Masauding noted the seamless coordination between law enforcement agencies, local government units (LGUs), and the candidates and their supporters had been credited for the smooth filing process.

He said the zero incident report is a testament to the readiness and vigilance of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and their partner agencies in fostering a secure environment as the nation heads into one of its most critical democratic exercises.

"We commend the PNP personnel, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the LGUs, and the community members of Zamboanga Peninsula for their dedication to maintaining peace and order during this crucial time," Masauding said.

"The proactive measures we have implemented have significantly contributed to this positive outcome," he added.

He assured that PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all candidates and voters as the election season progresses.

He said monitoring and security measures will continue to be reinforced to maintain the region's peace as the electoral process advances. (SunStar Zamboanga)