Police recover over P658,000 smuggled cigarettes in Sultan Kudarat

LAWMEN have successfully recovered some P658,873 worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation and subsequent pursuit operation in Sultan Kudarat, the police said Saturday, April 11, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Ardiente, Police Regional Office Soccsksargen, said the smuggled cigarettes were recovered around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, April 9, in Poblacion village, Experanza, Sultan Kudarat.

Ardiente said the operatives were conducting checkpoint operation when they flagged down a midsize Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) for inspection.

Ardiente said the driver refused to stop and instead forcibly breached the police line, prompting operatives to immediately launch a dragnet operation.

The fleeing vehicle was later found abandoned along the national highway in Dukay village, Esperanza.

“A subsequent inspection of the vehicle led to the recovery of approximately 770 reams of smuggled cigarettes,” Ardiente said in his report. The recovered contraband is approximately worth P658,873.

He said one of the occupants of the vehicle was identified as a resident of Parang, Maguindanao del Norte based on a recovered Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) identification card.

Witnesses reported that the suspects abandoned the midsize SUV and transferred to a commuter van bound for Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

Ardiente said a flash alarm has already been disseminated to all concerned units to facilitate the immediate arrest of the fleeing individuals.

He said they will continue to strengthen checkpoint operations and coordination among units to ensure that those who violate the law are held accountable.

He also called on the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities in reporting suspicious activities in their communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)