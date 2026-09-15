Police recover P2.36-M smuggled cigarettes in Lanao del Norte

AUTHORITIES have recovered approximately P2.36 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in the province of Lanao del Norte, the police said Monday, September 14, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, said the smuggled cigarettes were recovered around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, September 13, in Kawit Occidental village, Kauswagan town.

Sua said the contrabands were recovered after the chairperson of Kawit Occidental village reported to the Kauswagan Municipal Police Station about the presence of two suspicious vehicles allegedly heading toward Paiton village of the same town.

Sua said the Mobile Patrol Team of Kauswagan Municipal Police Station, together with personnel of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion-10 proceeded to the reported area to verify the information.

“Upon arrival, the responding personnel found that the vehicles had already left the area and proceeded in an unknown direction,” Sua said in his report.

“While returning, however, the team spotted two vehicles parked on a grassy portion near an NGCP (National Grid Corporation of the Philippines) tower,” he added.

He said that upon inspection, the operatives found that the two vehicles were carrying 2,950 reams of assorted brand of cigarettes worth P2.36 million.

“This successful recovery demonstrates the importance of strong cooperation between the police and our communities,” Sua said in a statement.

“We encourage the public to remain vigilant and immediately report suspicious activities to the nearest police station,” Sua added, as timely information can greatly assist authorities in preventing illegal activities and protecting the communities.

The recovered vehicles and cigarettes are presently under police custody pending proper documentation and turnover to the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for appropriate action and disposition.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway to identify and locate the individuals responsible for transporting and abandoning the smuggled cigarettes. (SunStar Zamboanga)