Police remind public to strictly comply with firecracker regulations

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula has reminded the public to strictly comply with firecracker regulations for the 2026 New Year's celebration to ensure public safety.

Police Brigadier General Edwin Quilates, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, issued the reminder Monday, December 29, as residents start buying firecrackers in preparation for New Year’s Eve revelry, which is two days away.

Quilates said firecrackers that exceed 0.2 grams of explosive content, are oversized, or have fuses that burn less than three seconds or more than six seconds are not allowed.

“The use, sale, and possession of prohibited firecrackers are strictly banned,” Quilates said.

Violators may be charged under Republic Act (RA) 7183, with penalties including a fine of up to P20,000 and/or imprisonment of six months to one year.

RA 7183 is an Act Regulating the Sale, Manufacture, Distribution, and Use of Firecrackers and Other Pyrotechnic Devices.

Quilates has ordered all provincial and city directors to inspect all stores selling firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices to ensure compliance with RA 7183.

Meanwhile, the local government continues to ban the use, sale, possession, distribution, storage, and manufacture of all forms of firecrackers in Zamboanga City.

The City Government regulates the use, sale, possession, distribution, and storage of consumer pyrotechnics in accordance with RA 7183.

Only duly authorized, licensed individuals, business establishments, and permit holders are allowed to sell or distribute consumer pyrotechnics; such sales must take place inside establishments operating with registered business permits.

Police authorities arrested a 47-year-old in an entrapment operation launched in the afternoon of December 24, targeting the illegal sale of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices online at Nuñez Extension, Camino Nuevo village, Zamboanga City.

Some P500,000 worth of assorted firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices were confiscated from the suspect, alias Larry, a resident of Camino Nuevo.

The suspect was operating without the required special business permit, violating provisions of RA 7183.

Quilates urged everyone to celebrate responsibly, follow the law, and prioritize safety to ensure a peaceful and injury-free New Year celebration. (SunStar Zamboanga)