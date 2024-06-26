Police rescue 10 potential human trafficking victims

AUTHORITIES have rescued 10 potential victims of human trafficking in the province of Tawi-Tawi, the police said Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

The Police Maritime Group said the potential victims were intercepted and rescued on Sunday, June 23, aboard a commercial ferry at the port of Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi.

The Police Maritime Group said four of the 10 rescued potential victims were adults and six minors, who traveled to Tawi-Tawi via Zamboanga City.

The police said the potential victims were to travel to Malaysia although they don’t have travel documents.

The police learned they were lured by false promises of immediate jobs in Malaysia by a person known as "Dodong Onog," who is currently in Felda, Malaysia.

They were taken to the Tawi-Tawi Maritime Police Station for initial profiling and handed over to the Ministry of Social Service and Development for further assistance and care.

The Police Maritime Group said the rescue of the 10 potential victims highlighted its unwavering dedication to fighting human trafficking and protecting vulnerable individuals from exploitation. (SunStar Zamboanga)