Police rescue 15 more Chinese nationals in Sibugay town

LAWMEN have rescued 15 Chinese nationals from a suspected Philippine Offshore Gaming Operation in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Police Captain Russel Jan Parungao, Zamboanga Sibugay Police Provincial Office (ZSBPPO) information officer, said the Chinese nationals were rescued around 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 12, in Tandiong Muslim village, Alicia municipality.

Parungao said the Chinese nationals, all males aged 25 to 51, were rescued after Alicia Municipal Mayor Alvie Musa informed the ZSBPPO about the presence of the foreigners in Tandiong Muslim village.

“Upon arrival, the responding personnel locate the reported Chinese nationals and eventually rescued all 15 foreign nationals,” Parungao said in his report.

The rescued Chinese nationals were brought to Alicia Municipal Police Station for proper documentation and verification.

They were subsequently brought to Alicia Rural Health unit for medical check-up pending their turnover to Bureau of Immigration (BI) for appropriate disposition and further verification and investigation.

The 15 Chinese nationals were rescued by joint team from Alicia Municipal Police Station, Provincial Intelligence Unit and 1st Provincial mobile Force Company.

They were allegedly connected to the Pogo hub in Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay that was recently raided by government authorities. (SunStar Zamboanga)