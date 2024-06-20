Police seize P148,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes

AUTHORITIES have seized some P148,428 worth of assorted smuggled cigarettes in Tawi-Tawi, the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) said Thursday, June 20.

The Pro-Bar said the smuggled cigarettes were seized during the conduct of inspection to different sari-sari stores and establishments at the public market of Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi on Tuesday, June 18.

The Pro-Bar said the inspection team seized some 475 reams of smuggled cigarettes worth P148,428 from different stores in the public market situated in Poblacion village, Bongao.

The confiscated smuggled items were brought to Bongao Munipal Police Station for proper documentation and inventory prior to its turnover to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

The Pro-Bar said the store owners were warned against selling smuggled cigarettes which is a violation of the law.

The inspection operation was conducted by personnel of Bongao Municipal Police Station and 1405th Regional Mobile Force Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14-B. (SunStar Zamboanga)