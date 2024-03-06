Police seize P3.4-M contraband, arrest 2 off Zamboanga

aUTHORITIES have seized some P3.4 million worth of contraband and arrested two people in a law enforcement operation off Zamboanga City, the police said Wednesday, March 6, 2024.



Police Lieutenant Colonel Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula information officer, said the contraband was seized around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, in the vicinity of Sta. Cruz Island, Zamboanga City.



Galvez said personnel of the 2nd Zamboanga City Mobile Force Company were on seaborne patrol when they sighted a motorboat manned by a two-man crew sailing to Zamboanga City.

When inspected, the motorboat was found to be loaded with some 60 master cases of cigarettes worth P3.4 million.



She said the cigarettes were seized and the two crewmen were arrested after they failed to show documents of their cargo.

The two arrested crewmen were identified only as a certain Abdulhaser and a certain Laden, both residents of Port Holland Zone 5 village, Maluso, Basilan province.



The confiscated undOcumented cigarettes, two crewmen and the motorboat were turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)



