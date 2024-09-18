Police seize P3.4-M smuggled cigarettes in Sulu

AUTHORITIES have seized P3.4 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate anti-smuggling operations in the province of Sulu, the police said Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

The first operation was launched by the Sulu Maritime Police Station (Marpsta) of the Philippine National Police-Maritime Group (PNP-MG) while the second by the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR).

The Sulu Marpsta said P1.6 million worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized at the shore of Bubuan village in Hadji Panglima Tahil town on Monday, September 16.

The anti-smuggling operation was launched after receiving information about the unloading of smuggled cigarettes at the shore of Bubuan.

The Sulu Marpsta said no one was arrested as the people involved in the transport of the smuggled cigarettes fled upon sensing the arrival of the policemen.

The PNP-MG continued to call on the community to cooperate in the fight against smuggling and illegal trade.

"Let's protect our ocean together for a safe and prosperous nation. If any suspicious activity is observed on our shores, the public is encouraged to report it to the authorities," it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, PRO-BAR personnel have seized 51 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P1.8 million and two vehicles on Sunday, September 15, along the road in Bus-Bus village, Jolo, the capital town of Sulu.

Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, PRO-BAR acting director, said the policemen of Jolo, 1404th Regional Mobile Force Company, and intelligence personnel launched the anti-smuggling operation after they received report that two vehicles were seen in Bus-Bus village loaded with boxes of cigarettes.

Tanggawohn said no one was arrested as the persons involved abandoned their vehicles loaded with smuggled cigarettes upon seeing the arriving policemen.

"Attempts to locate and question the individuals responsible for the smuggled goods were unsuccessful, as no one came forward to claim ownership," Tanggawphn said in a statement.

The confiscated smuggled cigarettes have been taken to Jolo Municipal Police Station for proper legal procedures.

Tanggawohn said investigation continues to identify those involved in the smuggling operation. (SunStar Zamboanga)