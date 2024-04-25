Police seize P364,000 smuggled cigarettes

AUTHORITIES have seized some P364,500 worth of contraband in an anti-smuggling operation in the province of Maguindanao del Sur, the police said Thursday, April 25, 2024.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) said the contraband, consisting of 22 master cases of cigarettes, was seized around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the shore of Simuay village, Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao del Sur.

The PRO-BAR said the Sultan Mastura policemen, in coordination with other police units, launched the anti-smuggling operation after an informant informed them that boxes of smuggled cigarettes were being unloaded at the shore of Simuay village.

However, the PRO-BAR said the supposed owner of the smuggled cigarettes, identified as a certain Bukakang, fled and abandoned the goods upon sensing the arrival of policemen.

The policemen recovered in the area a total of 22 master cases of cigarettes consisting of 17 of Cannon brand and the remaining five of Ray brand with a market value of P346,500.

The PRO-BAR said that based on the investigation, the contraband came from Zamboanga City and was to be delivered to Bukakang in Simuay village.

The confiscated smuggled cigarettes were taken to the Sultan Mastura Municipal Police Station and will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier Prexy Tanggawohn, PRO-BAR director, commended the operatives for the successful anti-smuggling operation.

“This will contribute greatly in our goal to put an end to illegal smuggling activity in our area of responsibility," Tanggawohn said. (SunStar Zamboanga)