Police seize P5.6-M smuggled cigarettes in Sulu

AUTHORITIES have seized some P5.6 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in an intelligence-driven law enforcement operation in the province of Sulu, the police said Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Police Colonel Jeff Uy, Sulu police director, said the smuggled cigarettes were seized on Thursday, October 15, in a secluded place in Parang, Sulu.

Uy said the operatives launched the law enforcement operation in response to intelligence information about the presence of smuggled cigarettes in Parang.

He said seized during the operations were 99 master cases of suspected smuggled cigarettes, with an estimated value of P5,672,700.

He said the confiscated items were properly inventoried and documented and are currently under the custody of Parang Municipal Police Station pending turnover to concerned authorities for further examination and appropriate disposition.

He urged the public to report suspected smuggling activities and other illegal acts to the nearest police station or through official police communication channels. (SunStar Zamboanga)