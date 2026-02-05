Police seize P6.4-M smuggled cigarettes in Lanao del Sur

LAWMEN have arrested three individuals and seized around P6.4 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate law enforcement operations in Lanao del Sur, the police said Thursday, February 5, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, said that P6 million of the total confiscated smuggled cigarettes were seized Thursday, February 5, in Miculabo village, Picong, Lanao del Sur.

De Guzman said the police forces operating an anti-criminality checkpoint in coordination with the Bureau of Customs intercepted a truck after they discovered concealed compartments during inspection.

Two individuals were arrested and seized from the truck were 141 masters cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P6 million.

De Guzman said one person was arrested while around P427,840 worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized also during the conduct of anti-criminality checkpoint on Tuesday, February 3, in Tual village, Picong, Lanao del Sur.

He said the Picong Municipal Police Station reported that they flagged down a vehicle after the driver hesitated to stop at the checkpoint.

"A visual inspection conducted in accordance with police standard operating procedures led to the discovery of the contraband in plain view," De Guzman said in a statement.

Seized from the vehicle were around 250 reams of assorted smuggled cigarettes.

The driver, who is a resident of Makilala, North Cotabato, was arrested and is now under police custody, while the confiscated smuggled cigarettes will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

De Guzman lauded the operating units for their vigilance and professionalism, commending the troops for their unwavering commitment in safeguarding the region against smuggling and other transnational crimes. (SunStar Zamboanga)